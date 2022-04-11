Canada wins silver medal after losing to Sweden at World Men’s Curling Championships

Las Vegas: Canada’s Brad Gushu did nothing wrong after winning a silver medal at the World Men’s Curling Championships on Sunday.

“Just the worst snow I’ve ever rolled in a major championship,” he said. “I’ve played in a few curling clubs that were bad. But not in the world championships.”

Gushuay left a 8–6 decision to Sweden’s Niklas Edin in the final, where precise shotmaking was difficult. An unexpected play caught Edin’s way when Gushu foiled a blank attempt in the ninth end.

This hammered Sweden in a tie game and they tied a pair in 10th for their fourth straight world title.

“That game was very tough, tough conditions to play,” Edin said. “So I’m really happy that we could fight as hard as we did.”

Gushu said that two different…