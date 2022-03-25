Canada working on getting more weapons to Ukraine, Trudeau says

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday after an emergency meeting of NATO leaders that Canada is looking at ways to get more weapons into the hands of Ukrainian troops.

Even though her own defense minister, Anita Anand, has publicly acknowledged that the Canadian military has largely exhausted the stock of surplus weapons available for donation, she made the commitment.

“We will continue to try and help in every possible way, and as we can [Ukrainian President Volodomyr] Zelensky is asking for various new equipment, we’re looking at what we can send,” Trudeau said.

“At the same time, we are also committed to buying that equipment directly for Ukrainians.”