Canada World Cup: Paths to qualification for Qatar

Canada’s men’s national football team is on the verge of qualifying for the World Cup for the second time.

The team has so far been in the ranks of CONCACAF, without a single loss on its record, finding itself on top of the 11-match qualifying final round.

With three matches left, Canada’s road to qualification is straight. Even if the team faltered and failed to score a single point beyond this point – a notion that long-suffering fans can’t completely get out of their heads – it’s still plausible that Canada won the first World Cup. may be part of time from 1986

Here’s a breakdown of the different paths and permutations that can leave Canada with a berth in Qatar.

beat Costa Rica

