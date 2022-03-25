Canada World Cup scenarios: How Canada can clinch a 2022 FIFA World Cup berth during March qualifiers

Canada failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup after suffering Cycles’ first defeat in a 1-0 loss to Costa Rica on Thursday night.

Nevertheless, Les Rouges lead the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying table, and with only two games remaining in the cycle, qualification is still inevitable.

But Shaft won’t tell you that.

“We have to be humble, we’re not there yet, we’re not there yet,” head coach John Herdman reiterated after beating El Salvador in early February. “We’re not even on target, you know what this team has set out for ourselves, we still have a few more steps to take for ourselves to get where we want it to be.”

MORE: Canada’s World Cup qualifying loss to Costa Rica recounted

Still, the first goal on the list is qualifying, and that’s right around…