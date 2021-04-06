Canada’s Drag Race Season 2 – Release Date, Cast: When will the show renew? – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

LATEST

Canada's Drag Race Season 2

After witnessing brainwashing success, Canada’s Drag Race has officially announced a comeback with a second season. With a fresh outlook, the show has earned a lot of praise from the audience.

Four months after the drag race spin-off of the famous American show, RuPaul, a much awaited halt. Blue Ant Studios has come up with another creative show called Drag Race of Canada. The incredible response from the audience forced the production house to plan for the second season of the show. And finally, World of Wonder has announced the renewal of Canada’s Drag Race Season 2 in 2021.

Contents hide
1 Canada’s Drag Race Season 2 Release Date
2 Judge of canada drag race season 2

Canada’s Drag Race Season 2 Release Date

Canada’s drag race was a rapid success, and premiered on July 2, 2020 on the Crave Network. The first season with ten episodes became the third English-based show to come from the drag race franchise bag. Officials have confirmed the release of the second season and highlighted that the casting is going on via their Twitter account. However, so far, other information about the second season is still under wraps.

According to news from the authorities, the Crave Network is gearing up for the second season premiere later this year. With a decent rating and deep potential, the show has attracted tons of fans, awaiting its revival. The Creve Network is famous worldwide for its spectacular range. He is most likely to bring a great guest appearance to host his show. Some of the prominent faces hosting Canada’s Drag Race season 1 are – Elisha Cuthbert, Deborah Cox, Mary Walsh, Tom Green and many more.

Judge of canada drag race season 2

The first season of the show did not have a permanent host. Instead, the Canadian drag race franchise produced a world-class jury of three major faces, taking the show to a new level of popularity. The judge panel for season 1 included actor Jeffrey Bowyer – Chapman, ex-Ruapaul’s drag race contestant Brooke Lynn Heights, and fashion sensation Stacey McKenzie.

According to the leaks, viewers can expect to see the return of all three judges in Season 2. Along with the judges, we can also expect a number of guest appearances and guest hosts on the show. Canada’s Drag Race Season 2 will be full of fun and excitement with a bucket full of new faces.

