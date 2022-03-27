Canada’s Keri Einerson loses 9-6 to South Korea in Women’s World Curling semifinal

Team Canada throws a stone against Team South Korea at the CN Center during the Women’s World Curling on March 26 in Prince George, BC.James Doyle/The Canadian Press

Another late-game letdown against South Korea saw Canada’s Keri Einerson play for the Women’s World Curling Championships.

Eunjung Kim took on Switzerland’s Silvana Tirinzoni on Sunday to advance to the gold medal game after beating the host nation 9-6 in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Tirinjoni, who won 7-5 over Sweden in the second semi-final, will attempt to go undefeated in the tournament on their way to a third consecutive world title.

Einarsen will face Anna Hasselborg of Sweden for the bronze medal on Sunday morning.

Canada scored three points at the seventh end to take a 6-4 lead on Saturday, but Kim…