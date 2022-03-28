Canada’s men’s football team qualified for the World Cup with a 4-0 win over Jamaica

Canada made a performance on Sunday, qualifying for the Men’s World Cup for the first time since 1985.

Sayle Larrin, Tajon Buchanan and Junior Hoillet scored as the Canadians made their way to an unrivaled Jamaican side in a 4-0 victory before a loud and proud sell-out crowd of 29,122 on a chilly day at BMO Field Had taken.

Jamaica’s own net in the 89th minute made the score giddy. Still, the margin of victory could have been much more one-sided.

Canada (8-1-4, 28 points in the final CONCACAF qualifying round) dominated from the get-go, stacking up scoring opportunities like firewood. The home team was 1-0 after 13 minutes and 2-0 at the break. It could have been…