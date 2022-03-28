Canada’s men’s soccer team has captured the public’s imagination

Canada face Jamaica during a FIFA World Cup CONCACAF Qualifier match at BMO Field in Toronto on Sunday, March 27.Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

On Sunday afternoon outside BMO Field in downtown Toronto, amidst hundreds of rowdy fans anticipating a Canadian Heritage minute, a hand-drawn sign of a man took the measure of the country: “36 Years in the Making.” The last (and only) time the Canadian men’s national football team qualified for the World Cup was on September 14, 1985 in St. John’s, when both the sport and the country looked very different.

Yet, for those not paying attention in the intervening decades, the turnaround in the country’s on-field prospects has been astonishing.