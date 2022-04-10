Canada’s welterweight (proper) Mike Malott registers first-round TKO victory in UFC debut

Jacksonville, Fla. – Canadian welterweight (proper) Mike Malott won his UFC debut in style on Saturday, defeating American Mickey Gall in the first round on the undercard of UFC 273.

Gall was greeted with chants of “USA, USA” as both fighters launched an early attack. Mallott staggered Gall in the bout with a powerful right hand in two minutes.

Gal knocks Malout down but the Canadian gets back up, though his nose is bleeding. But as Gal came forward, Malott connected to the right side of the ear and then dropped it with a counter left on the chin and continued to punch until referee Larry Folsom…