Canadian Corey Connors Knows His Way Around the Masters

Earlier this week in a radio interview dominated by Tiger Woods, I was asked — eventually — about three Canadians playing in the Masters.

The co-host, who will remain unnamed, wondered whether making the cut was a reasonable goal for the trio. The implication was that Corey Connors, Mackenzie Hughes and Mike Weir had no real chance of winning the tournament, so a successful venture in Augusta, Ga. would be playing four days instead of two.

There is no doubt that a small number of full-time golf writers in this country protect top-class Canadian touring professionals. Very vehemently, it could be argued. But such a premise, coming from a broadcaster who clearly doesn’t pay much attention to the game, provides the perfect opportunity to pounce.

Separating the 51-year-old…