Canadian Corey Connors Masters 2nd Round

Canada’s Corey Connors remained on the lookout for the Masters on Thursday, scoring a 73-plus in his second round.

After going 2-under in his opening round, Connors sits at 1-under for the tournament, well ahead of the projected 3-over cut line.

The Conners were 1-under through 15 holes on Friday, but bogeys on the 16th and 17th holes knocked them down the leaderboard. It was a rough end to a tumultuous period for the 30-year-old, who had made three birdies and four bogeys that day. He finished his round with a par on the 438-yard par 4 18th.

Fellow Canadian and former Masters champion Mike Weir posted a 2-over 74 for the second straight day on Friday and is expected to miss the cut, while Mackenzie Hughes had afternoon tee time as he made his 1-over opening round. wanted to build.