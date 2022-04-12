Canadian ‘Danger!’ Star Mattia Roach Won Over $117K and Had a Sweet Message for Viewers (VIDEO)

A Canadian threat! The contestant is now on a five-day winning streak and had even penned a short note during the April 11 episode shouting out her incredible run in the show.



Nova Scotia-born competitor Mattia Roach wrote a message during the final round of the game, Final Jawpardi.

Using the pen the players use to write their answers, Roach wrote, “If I lose, I have fun! Thanks everyone!” below his answer.

And, don’t you know it, she didn’t lose.



She was the only one to correct the last question. “I knew it right away,” roach said,

His perfect response raised his total winnings to US$117,200, a little over CA$147,000, and turned his streak into a five-day one.