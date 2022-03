The Canadiens announced Thursday that they have signed Ontario forward Lucas Condota for one season.

Simon Olivier Lorenz Press

The two-way deal, which will net him $750,000 if he plays in the NHL and $80,000 if he plays in the American League, will not take effect until 2022-23.

In his fourth and final campaign at the NCAA with UMass-Lowell University, the heavyweight skater (6’2″ and 209 lbs)…