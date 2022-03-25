Canadian men’s soccer team looks to return to World Cup, 37 years after historic win in St. John’s

San Jose, Costa Rica, is a long way from St. John’s, NL, but the two could be intertwined forever if Canada beat Costa Ricans on Thursday to qualify for World Cup qualification.

Canada made it to the men’s football showcase for only the second time in Mexico 1986, thanks to a victory over Honduras in the final of the 1985 CONCACAF Championship.

At the time, both Canadian and Honduran players wondered what they were doing at The Rock – in the modest surroundings of King George V Park, about 4,900 kilometers northeast of the Honduran capital Tegucigalpa.

“We thought ‘what is the Canadian Soccer Association doing in this biggest game Canada has ever played – in …