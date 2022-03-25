Canadian soccer team’s bid for World Cup qualification put on hold in Costa Rica

Canada’s bid to seal World Cup qualification was halted on Thursday after a 1-0 loss to Costa Rica in which Canadians saw a man down for nearly two-thirds of the match.

It was Canada’s first defeat in men’s 18 qualifying matches (13–1–4), breaking a six-match winning streak.

There was much drama during the evening, with the Canadian 10-man hard work in the second half, the Costa Ricans hanging on and other results coming into play.