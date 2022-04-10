Canadian welterweight Mike Mallott records first-round TKO victory in UFC debut

Jacksonville, Fla. – Canadian welterweight (proper) Mike Malott won his UFC debut in style on Saturday, defeating American Mickey Gall in the first round on the undercard of UFC 273.

Gall was greeted with chants of “USA, US-A” as both fighters launched an early attack. Mallott staggered Gall in two minutes with a powerful right hand.

Gal knocks Malout down but the Canadian gets back up, though his nose is bleeding. But as Gall came forward, Malott connected to the right side of the ear and then dropped it with a counter on the left side of the chin and kept on punching until referee Larry Folsom stepped in 3:41.

Malott, 30, who was raised in Waterdown, Ont. but now calls Burlington home, was draped in the Canadian flag as his hand was raised up…