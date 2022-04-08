Canadiens beat Devils 7-4 for second win in 3 games

“We have to get better,” said Tatar. “We have to fix a lot of easy things that aren’t that hard to do, and little things like this are going to lead to the outcome of the game, and they cost us today.”

Montreal took a 3–1 advantage in the first period, then relied heavily on Allen for the rest of the way. The goalkeeper made 18 saves during the two-period of 14 and 18:44 in the second period, where New Jersey beat Montreal 19–2.

“He played awesome tonight,” Wideman said of Allen. “He kept us in the second game, and thankfully we were able to reward him with a win. He deserves it.”

Greer scored his first goal in his seventh career game with the Devils with five minutes remaining in the second period to cut Montreal’s lead to 3-2. Armia restores Montreal…