Canadiens @ Lightning: Start times, the story of the tape, and how to watch

Montreal Canadiens @ tampa bay lightning

how to see

start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

in Canada: CityTV, Sportsnet East (English), TVA Sports (French)

In America: NHL Network

In the power sector: Bali Sports Sun

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, sportsnet now

There was some hope that the Montreal Canadiens might have a better result. Carolina Hurricane Under Martin St. Louis, as in the two matches played under Dominic Ducharme, they were defeated by a combined score of 8–1. Storm was completely indifferent to the man behind the bench, however, schooling the team on ice with an attempt to shut down completely on Thursday. Instead of helping St. Louis change the narrative of the season series, he suffered his first NHL shutout loss…