PALM BEACH, Fla. – The first day of NHL general manager meetings had just finished, with a small ritual going on.

As GM waited to leave the room in the hands of the gathering media, Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dabas, 36, signaled to Canadiens GM Kent Hughes that he had to leave the room first.

“This,” Dubas told him, “this is your initiation.”

Although Hughes isn’t the newest general manager in the NHL—in fact there are three who have had shorter tenures than him, Patrick Allwyn in Vancouver, Pat Verbeek in Anaheim and Kyle Davidson in Chicago, at least officially in Davidson’s case—he is currently Were also quite new at this and attending my first general manager meeting.

Even general managers, as it turns out, must adopt rookie.

But as far as…