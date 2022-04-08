Canadiens show off offensive balance as 7 players score in victory over Devils

Klay Clagg had one goal and two assists, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki each had a goal and an assist as part of a three-goal first period and the Montreal Canadiens defeated the New Jersey Devils 7-4 on Thursday night. defeated.

Christian Dvorak and Chris Wideman had one goal each and two assists, while Joel Armia and Jake Evans also scored for the Canadiens. Jake Allen blocked 33 shots to help Montreal win for the second time in three games.

“He was great again,” Evans said of Allen. “I think we had a very good start to the game, and then I think we got a little comfortable and made some non-smart plays, and they kept us there and held the lead for us.”

Jesper Bratt, Tye Smith, Tomas Tater and AJ Greer scored for New Jersey. Andrew Hammond scored six goals on 19 shots before…