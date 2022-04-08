Canadiens vs. Devils: Start Time, Story of the Tape, and How to Watch

Montreal Canadiens @ New Jersey Devils

how to see

start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In the Canadiens Region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In Devils Zone: MSG+2

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct

Montreal Canadiens found Ottawa Senator To be a more difficult opponent on Tuesday night than I was back on March 19. The Hubbs came out playing well, but the Senators matched their level, and it made for an entertaining game at Bell Center. Ottawa also proved to be the better team in the final period after 40 minutes, receiving a power-play goal early, earning a two-goal lead halfway through, and winning the game with a blank-netter.

There was a huge positive in the game for Montreal as Justin Baron scored his first NHL goal; Nothing…