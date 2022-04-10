Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs – Game Recap – April 9, 2022

TORONTO — — Austin Matthews scored his NHL-leading 57th and 58th goals 27 seconds apart in the first period to help the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Saturday night.

Toronto made it to the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season and scored 100 points in the standings.

Mathews’ opener scored his 50th goal in his last 50 games, making him the first player since Mario Lemieux in 1995–96 to achieve the feat.

Mathews extended his points streak to 16 games (21 goals, 10 assists). Linemate Mitch Marner has a 13-game run (eight goals, 20 assists).

John Tavares also scored for Toronto and Eric Kalgren made 24 saves.

Cole Caufield and Joel Edmondson scored for Montreal. Jake Allen stopped…