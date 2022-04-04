LAS VEGAS – Louis CK has won the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album, proving once again that cancellation culture is out of control in the Western world.

“If we, as a society, were serious about rehabilitation, we would be giving Louis CK a real prize, like the Pulitzer or Mark Twain Prize,” a national review The column argued. “By imposing the embarrassment of a so-called Grammy ‘award’ on CK, we are sending a message to fearful men everywhere that a small, innocent pattern of violent harassment can have consequences.”

In 2017, Louis CK was unjustifiably canceled by the relentless slander of an intense new York Times Investigating his long history of sexual misconduct. His career came to a halt after a brutal and humiliating nine months, forcing him to…