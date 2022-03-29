Cancun airport: loud bang from falling signals

MEXICO CITY – At the international airport in the Mexican resort of Cancun on Monday, loud explosions sent tourists scuffled.

The National Guard said in a statement that flights were suspended for about three hours after authorities received information about a shootout at the airport.

Videos posted on social media showed passengers scrambling and running from a terminal.

The guard said there was no evidence of any shots fired, and said the explosion may have occurred after someone knocked on three free-standing vertical display stands in the terminal.

Afterwards, the airport said in a statement that “the alarm condition was caused by three signboards that inadvertently collapsed after being pushed, creating a noise that quickly exited …