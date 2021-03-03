“Candace Parker Makes Shakeel O’Neil Look Dumb”: NBA fans angry at Lakers Legend’s ‘casual’ stance as NBA analyst inside. sport

Shakeel O’Neill’s ignorant ‘analysis’ has continued to impress NBA fans. Candace Parker raised her case last night.

Shaquille O’Neal is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to grace the court. His agility and dexterity at 7 feet was truly one of the most irresponsible players of his era.

However, the former MVP and NBA champion is said to have given the NBA community some of the most pragmatic and controversial ‘analyzes’. And while this is nothing new, fans notice it a lot more this season.

On a recent episode of ‘Inside the NBA’, Sheikh questioned the defensive switching in the league today. When his fellow hosts tried to answer that excessive switching was really needed, all he did was reference the rings he won.

Candace Parker talking about modern pick-n-roll basketball, which makes Shaq real dumb pic.twitter.com/TQYwVVrVmx – gifdsports (@gifdsports) 3 March 2021

His treatment of jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell this season is well documented to say the least. And who can forget his behavior towards Jewel McGee a few years ago?

With that being said, let’s see why fans have been thinking about Shakeel O’Neill for the past few weeks.

Also read: Bayless admits to ‘falling off his chair’ after learning the # 1 rank of the Lakers star in defenseless Winshar

Shakeel O’Neill also does not watch the current NBA according to fans

In a separate episode, it was revealed that O’Neill also did not know that Siam’s maiden name was Pascal. Saka really thought that ‘Pascal’ and ‘Seacam’ were two different players. What’s worse was the subject of discussion, specifically the Toronto Raptors, meaning no other teams were in the conversation.

The Toronto Rappers star is one of the better known players in the NBA right now. Not knowing his first name only shows how ignorant the ‘analyst’ really is.

But what has really impacted Shakeel O’Neill’s belief in the NBA community is his treatment of current players. The four-time champion has become infamous for insulting the current players. Recently, his derogatory remarks towards the previously mentioned Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell faced some severe criticism.

Sheikh says he is taking Russell Westbrook with Donovan Mitchell ‘all day’ everyday pic.twitter.com/Wud9KXlDMM – NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) 10 February, 2021

Also read: Officials around the NBA believe the Sun Star is destined for a career as a head coach

For Mitchell, Shakeel O’Neill insisted that the Jazz star just doesn’t have it to be NBA champion. This is despite the fact that the franchise is having its best season in a long time. And the 24-year-old is clearly his best player.

Nevertheless, Shakeel O’Neill refused to admit his mistakes, or even apologize. At this rate, it is only a matter of time when the NBA community is simply sick and tired of paying attention to that in the future.