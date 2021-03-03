LATEST

“Candace Parker Makes Shakeel O’Neil Look Dumb”: NBA fans angry at Lakers Legend’s ‘casual’ stance as NBA analyst inside. sport

Posted on
Loading...

Shakeel O’Neill’s ignorant ‘analysis’ has continued to impress NBA fans. Candace Parker raised her case last night.

Shaquille O’Neal is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to grace the court. His agility and dexterity at 7 feet was truly one of the most irresponsible players of his era.

However, the former MVP and NBA champion is said to have given the NBA community some of the most pragmatic and controversial ‘analyzes’. And while this is nothing new, fans notice it a lot more this season.

On a recent episode of ‘Inside the NBA’, Sheikh questioned the defensive switching in the league today. When his fellow hosts tried to answer that excessive switching was really needed, all he did was reference the rings he won.

His treatment of jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell this season is well documented to say the least. And who can forget his behavior towards Jewel McGee a few years ago?

With that being said, let’s see why fans have been thinking about Shakeel O’Neill for the past few weeks.

Also read: Bayless admits to ‘falling off his chair’ after learning the # 1 rank of the Lakers star in defenseless Winshar

Shakeel O’Neill also does not watch the current NBA according to fans

In a separate episode, it was revealed that O’Neill also did not know that Siam’s maiden name was Pascal. Saka really thought that ‘Pascal’ and ‘Seacam’ were two different players. What’s worse was the subject of discussion, specifically the Toronto Raptors, meaning no other teams were in the conversation.

The Toronto Rappers star is one of the better known players in the NBA right now. Not knowing his first name only shows how ignorant the ‘analyst’ really is.

But what has really impacted Shakeel O’Neill’s belief in the NBA community is his treatment of current players. The four-time champion has become infamous for insulting the current players. Recently, his derogatory remarks towards the previously mentioned Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell faced some severe criticism.

Also read: Officials around the NBA believe the Sun Star is destined for a career as a head coach

For Mitchell, Shakeel O’Neill insisted that the Jazz star just doesn’t have it to be NBA champion. This is despite the fact that the franchise is having its best season in a long time. And the 24-year-old is clearly his best player.

Nevertheless, Shakeel O’Neill refused to admit his mistakes, or even apologize. At this rate, it is only a matter of time when the NBA community is simply sick and tired of paying attention to that in the future.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
926
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
852
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
745
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
717
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
702
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
682
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });