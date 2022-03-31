Cande Tinelli’s Reactions When Asked If She Will Have A Child With Coty And Does She Believe In Marriage?

Cande Tinelli

Cande Tinelli He has more than four million followers on his social network and on Wednesday, in the afternoon of the confession, he answered dozens of questions from Instagram users who wanted to know not only about his present, but about his future as well. wanted. In addition to inquiries about labor issuesPeople wanted to know about his personal life and his relationship with Koti Sorokin.

In addition to revealing that they live together, he answers whether there are plans to start a family (he’s already the father of two sets of twins from his previous marriage). “Would you like to have a baby with Coty?” He asked and the end of his answer was surprising: “For now I’m fine with Paris, but why not? (Why not?)”.

Cande Tinelli answers her followers’ questions

