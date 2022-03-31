Candelaria Tinelli launches her profile on an adult content platform: “It’s a fact”

through your social networks, Candelaria Tinelli (31) announced that it would be sharing content on an adult platform, where Argentine users can subscribe. The novelty has created a stir among its fans, as it did recently sylvina moon And Florence Pea When they released producing the genre together.

Via an Instagram story, where he published the news, he added a postcard explaining that a well-known subscription service had created a profile with erotic content. “It’s a fact, I only have fans”, He says the text he went with the verse.

Cande Tinelli’s announcement on the social network capture instagram

daughter like this Marcelo Tinelli (61) Confirmed her foray into a network of over 100…