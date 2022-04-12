Candidates to replace Gillon McLachlan as CEO, Travis Auld, Andrew Dillon, Brendan Gale

AFL commission chairman Richard Goeder says the search for a successor to Gillon McLachlan will begin this week following the AFL chief executive’s decision to step down at the end of the season.

Goeder and McLachlan confirmed to the media on Tuesday morning that the latter would step down after more than 20 years in the AFL, joining eight as chief executive officers.

Goeder confirmed that the AFL would appoint an outside search firm to help with the process in the coming days, but would not commit to a timeline for finding a replacement for McLachlan.

McLachlan won’t be drawn on what type of person will replace him, but there are several reports…