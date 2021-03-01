Canelo vs Yildirim Live Free Fight Stream on Reddit – TMT Daily

Click to view Yildirim vs Alvarez Live Stream Free

Canelo, the current WBA (Super), WBC, and Ringbank at 16,000b, may have to integrate the division until he slips against his Turkish opponent at the end of the month.

Yildirim vs Alvarez Live Stream Free Watch Fight PPV Online Reddit Boxing’s biggest star, Canelo Alvarez, returns for super middleweight title against Avni Yildirim, live on DAZN

Here is all you need to know about the pound-for-pound superstar’s latest in-ring outing.

CANELO VS. YILDIRIM Fight Date, Start Time

Organisation : Yildirim vs Alvarez

The date : Saturday, February 27

Time : 1 pm GMT / 8 pm EST

Main Event (approx): 4 am GMT / 11 am EST

The Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim fight card takes place on Saturday 27 February, and closes at 20:00 local time on the US East Coast or 1pm Sunday Greenwich Mean Time in the UK. The main event ring walk depends on how long the undercard lasts as usual, but the ballpark is estimated at around 11 am EST / 4 pm GMT.

Can I see CANELO VS? YILDIRIM DAZN?

On February 27, it will be streamed live on DAZN in more than 200 countries around the world. If you purchase a one-year subscription for $ 99.99, you can subscribe here for a month for $ 19.99 (or $ 8.33 per month).

Fight fans in the US can order a fight on pay-per-view instead, for a fee of $ 49.99 if they wish. However not only will you save money with DAZN, but you will also get access to a whole lot more along with five other live boxing cards in February.

How I Canelo VS. Smith on cable?

Major cable providers are offering the fight at a PPV price of $ 49.99, including a gift code that provides access to DAZN as of April 30, 2021. Providers include:

Comcast

Charter

Cox

Optimum / Altice

Verizon

DirecTV

To

And many more

You can redeem your code at dazn.com/canelo. (Must be redeemed by 31 March 2021)

Where CANELO VS. Battle of YILDIRIM?

The event will be held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The site will fully comply with the latest COVID-19 epidemiological guidelines.

CANELO ALVAREZ RECORD & BIO

the nationality : Mexican

Arising : 18 July 1990

The height : 5’9 ″

the access :: 0 1/2 1/2

Total fights : 57

Record : 54-1-2 (36 KO)

AVNI YILDIRIM RECORDS AND BIO

the nationality : Turkey

Arising : 5 August 1991

The height : 5’11 1/2 ″

the access : 70 ″

Total fights : 23

Record : 21-2 (12 KO)

CANELO VS. YILDIRIM card in full

Alvarez for the WBC and WBA super-middleweight titles Canelo Alvarez vs Avni Yildirim, 12 rounds

Julio Cesar Martinez vs McWilliams Ariario, 12 rounds, for Martinez’s WBC flyweight title

Zilli Zhang vs Jerry Forest, 10 rounds at heavyweight

Diego Pacheco vs. Rodolfo Gomez Jr., 8 rounds at super middleweight

Alexis Espino vs Ashton Sykes, 6 rounds at super middleweight

Alexis Eduardo Molina vs TBA, 6 rounds at featherweight

Mark Castro vs. Lester Brown, Jr. 4 rounds in the lightweight

Aaron Aponte vs Harry Gigliotti, 4 rounds at junior welterweight

Keshavan Davis vs Lester Brown, 4 rounds in light

February is likely to be a big month for DAZN subscribers, with no less than SIX big cards of live boxing action that culminates with the latest outing for pound-for-pound megastar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

Alvarez returned for the WBA (Super), WBC, and The Ring Belt two months after beating Callum Smith in December and his quest for undisputed glory in 2021 began in 2021, a mandatory one from Saturday against Avni Gildim From Hard on 27 February, with the rescue. Rock Stadium in Miami.

Meanwhile, Matcher Boxing was unable to promote live-action in January, with the British Boxing Board of Control temporarily suspending all events in the month, as the coronavirus virus caused a second serious lockdown in Britain.

But they are starting on February 13 with Josh Warrington alongside Mauricio Lara, and a week later the January bout for the former European welterweight strap between David Avensian and Josh Kelly will be postponed.

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury take on another stalled competition against each other in New Zealand’s Joseph Parker and Junior FAC Auckland, with the possibility of winning the Tech Heavyweight Championship opportunities negotiated on the stage of their huge integration later in the year.

Everything you need to know about where, and then when can be found below.

Julio Cesar Martinez will defend his WBC Tech Flyweight title against McWilliams Arroyo as the premier endorsement of Canio Alvarez for his WBC, WBA Super, and Ring Magazine Tech Super-Middleweight titles at Hard Rock, Miami Garden on February 27 Will be in the stadium. Florida, lives worldwide on DAZN (except Mexico).

Martinez (17-1 13 KO) put his title on the belt in a thrilling win over Christopher Rosales since landing the belt for the third time in December 2019, beating Jay Harris in Dallas in February and blowing up Moises Calrose in two rounds Given. Mexico City in October.

The all-action Mexican is distraught through the illness in August to finally face his inevitable challenger Arriario to pull out of a proposed confrontation with the Puerto Rican.

It is a very big night for the all-action champion, who turned 26 on Wednesday, as he finally gets to fight as the key backing of his stablemate Alvarez, who was named after Eddie Renoso in an illness Share as instructor and manager. In San Antonio to fight on his card in December.

Last word

How Canelo vs Yildirim live. The card will be streamed live on DAZN in 200 countries and territories (except Mexico, where it will be shown on TV Aztec). The global sports live streaming platform works with multiple Internet-connected devices and smart TVs.