The family Hurley business of Galway great Joe Canning has announced its closure due to a persistent disease affecting the availability of ash wood.

Ash dieback has been described by the Teagasque, Agriculture and Food Development Authority as a serious disease affecting trees caused by a fungal pathogen.

Co Galway-based CanningsHurleys said in a statement posted on Twitter that the ongoing problem has made supply chain problems insurmountable, forcing them to cease operations.

,