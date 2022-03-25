Canning Hurleys forced to close as ash dieback hits supply chain

Canning Harleys has announced it will close its business next week as the ash die-off has now affected most of its supply chain routes.

The company, based in Portumna, Galway, was founded by the Canning family, which included hurling stars Joe and Ollie, in 2010.

Handmade Ash Hurleys were sold nationwide and exported to the UK, the United States and Canada.

ash dieback

Ash dieback in Ireland was first confirmed in October 2012 at a forestry plantation site in Company Leitrim. Hawaiian fungal disease has now spread to all counties.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine (DAFM) previously reported agriland that “all evidence points to the disease spreading and affecting most of the ash plantations in the country”.

As a…