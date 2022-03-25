LATEST

Canning Hurleys forced to close as ash dieback hits supply chain

Posted on
Canning Hurleys forced to close as ash dieback hits supply chain

Canning Harleys has announced it will close its business next week as the ash die-off has now affected most of its supply chain routes.

The company, based in Portumna, Galway, was founded by the Canning family, which included hurling stars Joe and Ollie, in 2010.

Handmade Ash Hurleys were sold nationwide and exported to the UK, the United States and Canada.

ash dieback

Ash dieback in Ireland was first confirmed in October 2012 at a forestry plantation site in Company Leitrim. Hawaiian fungal disease has now spread to all counties.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine (DAFM) previously reported agriland that “all evidence points to the disease spreading and affecting most of the ash plantations in the country”.

As a…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

653
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
541
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
477
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
452
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
432
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
420
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
408
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
395
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
394
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top