Canning Hurleys forced to close as ash disease hits supply chain

Canning Harleys, one of the leading manufacturers of Hurleys in the country, is closing the business due to supply difficulties.

The Portumna Company, owned by the famous Canning family including brothers and former Galway stars Ollie and Joe, will close next week largely as a result of the ash dieback disease, which has resulted in timber shortages.

A statement today said: “It is with great regret that we would like to inform you that Canning Harleys has been forced to close our business due to the ongoing supply chain difficulties facing us. “We are no longer in a position to produce the quality hurley we have ever seen,” he said. Due to the frequent and persistent ash dieback disease affecting most of our supply routes, we have two major issues: 1. We are experiencing serious…

