Canning Hurleys to close its doors after 11 years of service

Acclaimed business Canning Harlage will close its doors after 11 years in operation.

The company is run by the Canning family based in Portumna, with Galway hurling icons Joe and Ollie Canning participating in managing the business selling Hurleys to hurlers across the country.

In a statement released Thursday by Cannings, he outlined “ongoing and persistent ash-borne disease affecting most of our supply routes” that have forced them to close.

Canning Harleys said in a statement released on Twitter:

“It is with deep regret that we would like to inform you that Canning Harleys has been forced to close our business due to the supply chain difficulties we are facing. We are no longer in that position. ..