Canterbury Bulldogs vs Penrith Panthers, Live Stream, Live Blog, Supercoach Score, Video, Kyle Flanagan, Nathan Cleary

The Panthers dominated the Bulldogs 32-12 on the back of a masterclass from their last five, while Matt Duty scored the worst game of his career.

The halfback’s third change in five rounds did not turn fortunes for Trent Barrett and his bulldogs, as Penrith continued a major run of humiliation at Canterbury on Sunday evening.

The Panthers won 32–12 against the Blue and White in their last four encounters with 132 points to 16 points, three of which were coached by Trent Barrett.

Far from Kyle Flanagan’s fault, it was other…