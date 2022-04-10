Canucks double up on Sharks to stay in playoff hunt

Canucks double up on Sharks to stay in playoff hunt

After two road victories earlier in the week, the Vancouver Canucks kept their slim playoff hopes alive as they beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Saturday night.

Jason Dickinson, Conor Garland, Alex Chiasson and Luke Shane scored for Vancouver. Tomas Hertl and Nick Bonino answered for San Jose (29-33-9).

Thatcher Demko made 34 saves for the Canucks (35-28-10), reaching the 30-win mark for the first time of his career. In the Sharks net, Kapo Kahkonen made 35 saves, but his record fell to 0-3-0 after being acquired from the Minnesota Wild at the March 21 trade deadline.

Power-play opportunities were plentiful for both sides in the game, but after going 4-for-5 with Man Advantage in their last two games, Vancouver was 0-for-7 on Saturday. San Jose went…

Read Full News