Canucks vs. Avalanche (March 23rd)

Could the Vancouver Canucks have better luck on the road?

After posting a 2-3-2 record on their most recent seven-game homestand, the team will head south of the border on Wednesday night, hoping to return against Nathan McKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche.

Despite mediocre home performances, Vancouver are still mathematically in the hunt for the playoffs, but they have a pretty big task ahead of them to kick off a four-game road trip.

Colorado has once again proven itself as one of the NHL’s biggest powerhouses, topping the league with 95 points from 63 games. The Avalanche has also been extremely influential at home, surrendering only three regulation losses in their last 48 games last season.

On the other hand, the Vancouver Avalanche is nowhere near…