Canucks vs Coyotes – Game Recap – April 7, 2022

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Bo Horvat and Alex Chiasson each had two goals and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks continued their late playoff push with a 5-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night.

Elias Petersen had one goal and two assists for the Canucks, who won two straight and scored five points in their last three games.

Horvat has his first 30-goal season and has four goals in his last three appearances and 13 in his last 16. Patterson had two goals in Wednesday’s 5-1 win in Vegas and has 13 points from his last eight games.

“Just getting all the right bounces and trying to finish as good as I can,” Horvat said. “Thankfully they’re going for me. I’m playing with confidence and definitely feel good with the puck…