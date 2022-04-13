Canucks vs. Golden Knights (April 12)

Can the Vancouver Canucks Keep Their Playoff Hopes Alive?

After coming up with much-needed two points in a chaotic 4-2 win over San Jose on Saturday night, the team will look to keep the momentum going against Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights.

With the win over the weekend, the Canucks managed to extend their current winning streak to three games, and will look to maintain that trend against another Pacific Division rival on Tuesday.

More importantly, of course, the Canucks were able to move to within just six points of the Dallas Stars for the second and final wild card position in the Western Conference.

big issue? Vancouver is also doing its best to hold on to Vegas, which is only two points behind Dallas, setting us up for a photo finish…