Canucks vs Golden Knights – Game Recap – April 7, 2022

Las Vegas— elias peterson Scored twice and had two assists to lead Vancouver Canucks Wednesday night broke a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights, for a 5-1 win over Vegas.

The win boosted the Canucks’ slim playoff hopes as they chased down a Western Conference wild card. With both the Golden Knights and the Canucks looking on the outside, Vancouver is in desperation mode.

Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are seven behind the Stars.

Petersen scored his third two goals in his last five matches. He has 10 points in the last seven matches.

“Really happy with the way we played,” Pietersen said. “I think we had a really good game today…