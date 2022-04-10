Canucks vs. Sharks (April 9)

December 16, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks goalkeeper Edin Hill (33) makes a save against Vancouver Canucks center Jason Dickinson (18) during the third period at Sapp Center in San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard—USA TODAY SPORTS

After a successful two-game road trip in which the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights and Arizona Coyotes, they returned home to take on the San Jose Sharks.

The Canucks and the Sharks meet for the third and final time this season. Vancouver defeated San Jose 5–2 on December 17 and 5–4 in overtime on February 17. Both games were at the SAP Center.

The Canucks are still trying to keep their slim playoff hopes alive and will be looking for a third straight win. Here’s how…