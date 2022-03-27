Canucks vs. Stars – Game Recap – March 26, 2022

DALLAS — Elias Peterson had two goals and a pair of milestones as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night.

Pietersen’s second goal was his 20th of the season and 200th of his career for the Swedish player of the year.

Petersen’s second score began a barrage of three goals in the third period. Bo Horvat and JT Miller also scored in the frame for the Canucks. Thatcher Demko intercepted 35 shots.

Jacob Petersen scored in the second period and Jake Oettinger made 27 saves for the Stars.

The Canucks cut the game away with two goals in the final 1:06. Horvat scored in an empty net and Miller scored.

With no points in the first round, the Stars took the lead…