Canucks vs Stars (March 26)

This is the third stop on a four-game road trip for the Vancouver Canucks as they head to Big-D to take on the Dallas Stars.

It’s another big game for the Canucks playoff odds as they sit four points behind the Stars, who hold the final wild card spot. After an impressive win over the Colorado Avalanche and a qualifying point against the Minnesota Wild, Vancouver will look to collect two more valuable points.

The Canucks and Stars last met on November 7, 2021 in Vancouver. The Canucks won 6-3. Vancouver’s last visit was on November 19, 2019, when the Stars beat the Canucks 6-1.

This season the stars have done very well at home.