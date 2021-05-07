LATEST

CapFed Best News: Washburn Tech students gift rebuilt cars to two women as part of recycled rides program – The Topeka Capital-Journal

Natalie Rodriguez and Amber Strait became recipients of rebuilt cars Friday morning as part of the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program. 

Rodriguez received a Chevy Equinox and Strait a Nissan Maxima.  

“I’m lost for words right now,” Rodriguez said. “I’m just really thankful — and I’m about to deliver a child — so this means so much.”

Strait said the car means she won’t have to ask for a ride to work, wait for the bus and can pay her bills.

“I’m very happy, but I’m very grateful for the people who stepped up and gave me the opportunity for this vehicle,” Strait said. “I’m just really blessed.”

The recycled rides program is a national initiative hosted locally by Washburn Tech each year. Recipients are chosen by a selection committee made up of Washburn Tech students and facilitated by United Way of Greater Topeka leaders. 

This year’s gifted cars bring Washburn Tech’s total of recycled vehicles to 30. 

Gerald Bayens, Washburn Tech dean, said the program is an example of the outstanding career training offered to students. 

Donna Swaffar, United Way’s communications director, said the organization was excited to once again partner with Washburn Tech in selecting this year’s recipients. 

“Watching the students start to understand how much the gift of reliable transportation will mean to the people they select is probably one of the most rewarding moments we get to be a part of,” Swaffar said. 

Refurbishing the gifted vehicles is a community project. Washburn Tech students work with instructors and community mentors to rebuild the cars. Local businesses and individuals pitch in by donating parts and supplies. 

Topeka Capital-Journal photographer Evert Nelson contributed to this report.

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019.

