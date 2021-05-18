LATEST

Capital Calls: Stellantis spins wheels with Foxconn tech deal – Reuters

A DS 4 automobile, produced by Stellantis, stands on display during its launch event in Paris, France, February 3, 2021.

FALSE START. Stellantis (FCAU.N), (STLA.MI) boss Carlos Tavares’s big technology reveal landed flatly. Shares in the $57 billion carmaker barely moved on Tuesday after Tavares confirmed a 50-50 joint venture with iPhone assembler Foxconn Technology (2354.TW), dubbed “Mobile Drive”, to develop in-car software and, in the Jeep maker’s peerless phrase, “enrich automobile centric lifestyle”.

Silly jargon aside, it’s a smart move. By 2025 UBS estimates car software, like self-driving downloads, could generate $81 billion in operating profit globally – a sum which could more than quintuple by 2030, vastly outpacing comparable earnings from vehicle sales. Assume Stellantis accounts for 8% of that – in line with last year’s market share according to LMC Auto – and the JV may add nearly $7 billion in 2025 operating profit, about four-fifths of its result last year .

That Tavares has chosen to partner with an established tech player – rather than go-it-alone like Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), (VOWG.DE) – might also streamline his company’s route to market. With shares valued at 7 times forward earnings, a discount to VW, shareholders could yet receive a welcome jolt. (By Christopher Thompson)

