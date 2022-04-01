Carbon price rises to $50 a tonne, adding 2.2 cents to a liter of gas

OTTAWA – The National Price on Pollution would increase greenhouse gas emissions by $10 a tonne as set in most provinces today.

Environment Minister Steven Guillebault is facing political pressure to delay or cancel the hike, mainly because of rising fuel prices due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Gilbault says the government is not going to stop or back down on its climate action plan, of which the carbon price tag is seen as a “cornerstone” policy.

Today’s increase brings the total price to $50 a ton, adding 2.2 cents to the price of a liter of gasoline, or 11 cents total.

Read more: The federal carbon tax is due to increase on April 1. How will this affect gas prices?

The federal levy applies directly to Alberta, Saskatchewan, …