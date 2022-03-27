Cardiff Half Marathon 2022 Results: Natasha Cockrum wins race

On a crisp, sunny morning in the capital city, the Cardiff Half Marathon made a triumphant return to the streets for the first time since the pandemic, with runners eager to blow up the cobwebs.

Welshwoman Natasha Cockrum won the gold medal, setting an impressive personal best in doing so. Moving into the race, he had set a victory target and got it in 1:10:47. Cockeram beat his previous record by almost two minutes.

Natasha Cockrum crosses the finish line in 1:10:47 at the Cardiff Half Marathon. Photo: Hugh Evans Picture Agency Today was his first race of 2022 and was part of his training for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this summer. The full squad has not yet been selected by Team Wales but has already achieved the A standard.

