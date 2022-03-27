Cardiff Half Marathon: All the best photos as thousands run the event for the first time in two years

Welsh runner Natasha Cockrum was among the winners at Sunday’s Cardiff Half Marathon. The 29-year-old woman from Cambran finished first in the women’s race while Kader Umar won the men’s event.

Cardiff Half returns to the Welsh capital for the first time since 2019, as more than 25,000 people took part in the 18th edition of the event, originally scheduled for October 2020, before being delayed due to the COVID pandemic.

The runners left Cardiff Castle at 10 a.m. and the fastest crossed the finish line an hour later. Omar, who fled Ethiopia as a refugee and now lives in Birmingham, came clear in the home stretch to hit the tape in a time of 1:02:46. You can see how our live coverage unfolded here.

