Cardiff Half Marathon returns to capital after a gap of two years

The Cardiff Half Marathon returned to the Welsh capital today for the first time since 2019.

Over 25,000 people attended the 18th edition of the event on Sunday, originally scheduled for October 2020, before being delayed due to the COVID pandemic.

The half marathon wheelchair race began at 9.50 a.m., before the main race began outside Cardiff Castle at 10 a.m. The participants opened to applause in solidarity with those affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Read further: Gareth Bale’s horrific treatment amid abuse, car damage and vicious attacks

Runners started crossing the finish line just after 11 a.m., with Natasha Cockrum winning the women’s race with a time of 1:10:48 and Kader Umar impressively winning the men’s race.