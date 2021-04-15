Cardinals Mock Draft 2021: Limited selections make Day 3 vital | TMT

The Arizona Cardinals haven’t lived as much as the expectations {that a} Kliff Kingsbury-Kyler Murray pairing garners. The clock is ticking on a playoff look, made troublesome by a grueling NFC West. They’ll have so as to add expertise by the NFL Draft, regardless that an absence of darts to throw is a matter. This Cardinals 7-Spherical 2021 NFL Mock Draft seems to treatment a promising, however mediocre roster.

Spherical 1, Decide 16: Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

Spherical 2, Decide 49: Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

Spherical 5, Decide 160: Charles Snowden, LB, Virginia

Spherical 6, Decide 223: Tamorrion Terry, WR, FSU

Spherical 7, Decide 243: Nick Niemann, LB, Iowa

Spherical 7, Decide 247: Tedarrell Slaton, DT, Florida

Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

Sometimes, forcing a rookie nook to tackle vital obligations is one thing to be cautious of. Particularly when the unstable performances the Arizona secondary is prone to see may very well be powerful to climate. Nonetheless, Greg Newsome is flexible and polished sufficient to be a robust starter from the bounce. This Cardinals 7-Spherical 2021 NFL Mock Draft begins with an encouraging defensive playmaker.

Right here, Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II and South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn had been already off the board. There are lots of separate paths the Cardinals can take. Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley would even be an possibility. What separates the 2 is that Newsome provides an analogous degree of expertise with out long-term medical considerations.

Addressing holes within the trenches and including to Murray’s arsenal are professional wants, however Newsome’s inventory has risen significantly. The worth of a pro-ready defensive again can’t be overstated for this group.

Newsome’s skillset showcases an affinity for off-man and zone protection. Moreover, there are few doubts about his skill to play on the line of scrimmage. As his 9.66 Relative Athletic Rating (RAS) would counsel, Newsome has no subject carrying receivers vertically.

Arizona shouldn’t hesitate so as to add him to a secondary that already touts Byron Murphy and Budda Baker. His mixture of a excessive flooring and ceiling made him the decide over Azeez Ojulari, Paye receipts, and Travis Etienne.

Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

If this holds true, the Cardinals can be drafting their second Day 2 offensive deal with in as a few years. Given the dearth of expertise upfront and the rising chance that sophomore Josh Jones slides to protect, Liam Eichenberg emerges as a robust candidate to begin at both deal with spot. Sadly, Eichenberg is probably going the final rookie starter of this Cardinals 7-Spherical 2021 NFL Mock Draft.

Arizona has labored to enhance their offensive line lately, including Rodney Hudson and Brian Winters. Throwing Eichenberg into the combo provides them a surplus of starting-caliber linemen. Nonetheless, Hudson is the one one taking part in at an above-average degree. That added depth might show to be essential in defending Murray this season.

Eichenberg’s strengths lie in his skill within the run sport and his fundamentals in go safety. He actually has limitations as an athlete that harm his upside. Nonetheless, there’s a good likelihood he turns into a long-term starter for whoever drafts him. Worth and positional want intersect right here as he’s taken over Daviyon Nixon, Rondale Moore, and Michael Carter.

Charles Snowden, LB, Virginia

Charles Snowden flashed the previous couple of years for Virginia on account of his freakish measurement and athleticism. Largely taking part in in the midst of the sphere, the 6’6” linebacker was capable of make performs in protection and in opposition to the run. He additionally displayed skill as a go rusher. His size makes that final level all of the extra engaging, as Snowden initiatives as a 3-4 outdoors linebacker.

This Cardinals 7-Spherical 2021 NFL Mock Draft choice just isn’t with out threat. It’s an experimental manner so as to add to the go rush, however there may be not a greater touchdown spot for a younger edge rusher. To be mentored by two future Corridor of Famers in Chandler Jones and J.J. Watt might assist Snowden’s improvement tremendously. The bodily upside is there, however underdeveloped fingers and pass-rush plan decrease his flooring.

He might not begin instantly, however I like his odds as a future alternative for Jones on the very least. Given the Cardinals’ affinity for hybrid gamers (Baker, Isaiah Simmons, and the now-departed Haason Reddick), there’s a path for him. He matches Vance Joseph’s scheme and has the flexibility to tackle a myriad of assignments.

Now on Day 3, there may be far much less upside obtainable than earlier rounds. Snowden’s ceiling is extra profitable than different potential choices right here, similar to Josh Palmer, Chuba Hubbard, and Divine Deablo. After all, you’d like so as to add as many rapid contributors as potential. Given the dearth of draft picks, Arizona might need to roll the cube in the event that they don’t make any trades.

Tamorrion Terry, WR, FSU

Wanting on the Cardinals’ huge receiver room exhibits why many are calling for a goal within the first spherical. We all know DeAndre Hopkins is elite, however sadly, Christian Kirk and Andy Isabella have each fallen wanting expectations their draft slots set for them. After all, we will’t neglect about A.J. Inexperienced, who managed to steal $6 million from Arizona.

It’s a necessity, as bettering Murray’s third-down efficiency is a should going into 12 months 3. Nevertheless, the best way the board fell right here, huge receiver merely was by no means the most suitable choice. Tamorrion Terry just isn’t going to step in and proper the ship. What he does supply is depth on the boundary, which can be one thing they desperately want.

The probability of Inexperienced staying wholesome for a full season just isn’t significantly excessive. With the remainder of Arizona’s receiving room, the boundary reverse of Hopkins may very well be a void plaguing the offense. Terry provides measurement and velocity, standing a hair beneath 6’3” and sporting a 4.45 40-yard sprint time. This culminated right into a 7.3 RAS. Clearly, athletic upside is one thing the Cardinals covet on this 7-Spherical 2021 NFL Mock Draft.

He’s actually tough across the edges, as his fingers and route tree are each suspect. Destined to be a Day 3 choice, Arizona isn’t getting a high-level associate in crime for Hopkins. Nonetheless, they provide themselves ample depth on the skin and an extra downfield risk to amplify Murray’s great deep ball.

Nick Niemann, LB, Iowa

Depth at linebacker has eluded Arizona for a while now, however they tackle it right here. Nick Niemann is an unbelievable athlete (9.51 RAS) that touts nice velocity, agility, and acceleration numbers. He additionally doesn’t sacrifice the peak of a prototypical linebacker.

This interprets to upside within the passing sport. Niemann may very well be deployed to suppress mismatches out of the backfield or at tight finish. Equally, his athleticism could be additional utilized on particular groups.

Naturally, there’s a motive Niemann has obtained just about no hype and received’t be taken till Day 3, if in any respect. At solely 234 kilos, Niemann is small for the place. He struggles to tackle blocks and make an affect in opposition to the run. Finally, he might by no means be an every-down linebacker, however the depth he provides on passing downs warrants a range.

Tedarrell Slaton, DT, Florida

The ultimate decide of this Cardinals 7-Spherical 2021 NFL Mock Draft goals so as to add depth to the line of defense. Tedarrell Slaton, like a lot of the earlier alternatives on this mock draft, posted promising testing numbers (7.96 RAS). At 6’4” and 330 kilos, Slaton strikes effectively for his measurement. His burst is phenomenal and his body helps his sport, too.

Slaton is at his finest patrolling the A-gaps. Thus, it’s unlikely he strays from the nostril deal with spot in Joseph’s protection. He’s surprisingly inconsistent in opposition to the run however pushes the pocket effectively for a zero-tech. At his finest, he’s utilizing a robust bull-rush and holding his personal in opposition to double groups.

Points with steadiness, consistency, and energy might have tanked his draft inventory. Nevertheless, at decide 247, he provides stable worth as a depth piece. Arizona’s line of defense will get skinny shortly, particularly when one considers Watt’s sturdiness considerations. Slaton received’t instantly step in for him, however he permits Rashard Lawrence or Leki Fotu to slip over with out struggling too harsh of a penalty.

