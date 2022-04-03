Cardona, good news in racing awaits debut in 2022 Copa Sudamericana

Fernando Gago will face a month full of commitments and he should not neglect his unbeaten record in the local championship. The match against River Plate is scheduled to take place in Uruguay.

coach fernando gago don’t take your foot off the accelerator race, Not even after a 4-1 win against Sarmiento which extended their undefeated record and secured them at the top of Zone 1. Professional League Cup,

This morning, the academy’s professional team worked on the Tita Mattiucci site for the visit Uruguaywhere he will face River mouth for (7/4) First entry Feather South American Cup 2022,